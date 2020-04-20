Is There A Value in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) And Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fifth Third Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the FITB stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FITB is Buy in its latest report on October 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FITB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.42.

The shares of the company added by 12.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.64 while ending the day at $16.63. During the trading session, a total of 10.25 million shares were traded which represents a -25.12% decline from the average session volume which is 8.19 million shares. FITB had ended its last session trading at $14.77. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a market cap of $12.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.62. FITB 52-week low price stands at $11.10 while its 52-week high price is $31.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated WSM as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that WSM could down by -13.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.26% to reach $45.61/share. It started the day trading at $52.95 and traded between $50.34 and $51.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSM’s 50-day SMA is 54.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.26. The stock has a high of $77.00 for the year while the low is $26.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.76%, as 9.43M FITB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.34% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more WSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -656,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,998,898 shares of WSM, with a total valuation of $340,113,143. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $309,553,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,568,834 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 121,424 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. which are valued at $279,306,822. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,061,112 shares and is now valued at $215,198,482. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.