Is There A Value in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) And Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Emerson Electric Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Equal-Weight the EMR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. HSBC Securities was of a view that EMR is Reduce in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Cowen thinks that EMR is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.63.

The shares of the company added by 6.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.98 while ending the day at $50.54. During the trading session, a total of 5.3 million shares were traded which represents a -3.97% decline from the average session volume which is 5.1 million shares. EMR had ended its last session trading at $47.37. Emerson Electric Co. currently has a market cap of $31.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.59, with a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EMR 52-week low price stands at $37.75 while its 52-week high price is $78.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Emerson Electric Co. generated 1.64 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.37%. Emerson Electric Co. has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Raymond James also rated AFL as Downgrade on July 29, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that AFL could surge by 20.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.11% to reach $45.75/share. It started the day trading at $36.86 and traded between $35.57 and $36.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFL’s 50-day SMA is 39.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.61. The stock has a high of $57.18 for the year while the low is $23.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.70%, as 10.92M EMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Aflac Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AFL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,332,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,500,173 shares of AFL, with a total valuation of $2,208,485,924. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,411,798,951 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,498,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -186,685 shares of Aflac Incorporated which are valued at $1,318,200,316. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,177 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,464,560 shares and is now valued at $426,786,534. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Aflac Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.