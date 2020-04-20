Is There A Value in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) And Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

The shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinemark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Buy the CNK stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. MKM Partners was of a view that CNK is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that CNK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.59.

The shares of the company added by 16.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.77 while ending the day at $13.48. During the trading session, a total of 7.33 million shares were traded which represents a -63.69% decline from the average session volume which is 4.48 million shares. CNK had ended its last session trading at $11.61. Cinemark Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.54. Cinemark Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNK 52-week low price stands at $5.71 while its 52-week high price is $43.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cinemark Holdings Inc. generated 488.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. It started the day trading at $36.66 and traded between $34.39 and $34.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KL’s 50-day SMA is 33.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.79. The stock has a high of $51.08 for the year while the low is $18.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.67%, as 2.19M CNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.02, while the P/B ratio is 3.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.78% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.