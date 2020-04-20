Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF)?

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $63 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the W stock while also putting a $103 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Gordon Haskett in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that W is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Stephens thinks that W is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 25, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $76.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 315.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.80.

The shares of the company added by 8.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $83.41 while ending the day at $90.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a 31.02% incline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $83.26. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $166.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 582.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.78%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.98% to reach $66.81/share. It started the day trading at $64.7512 and traded between $62.25 and $63.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RJF’s 50-day SMA is 75.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.97. The stock has a high of $102.45 for the year while the low is $54.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.52%, as 5.00M W shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of Raymond James Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RJF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 95,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,746,619 shares of RJF, with a total valuation of $868,786,321. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RJF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $400,568,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Raymond James Financial Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,313,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -40,365 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. which are valued at $335,838,417. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Raymond James Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,040 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,081,015 shares and is now valued at $321,120,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.