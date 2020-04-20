Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)?

The shares of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $36 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vistra Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Outperform the VST stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $31. Credit Suisse was of a view that VST is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that VST is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.01.

The shares of the company added by 8.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.41 while ending the day at $17.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a 28.75% incline from the average session volume which is 5.53 million shares. VST had ended its last session trading at $16.10. Vistra Energy Corp. currently has a market cap of $8.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 0.78. Vistra Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VST 52-week low price stands at $11.30 while its 52-week high price is $27.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vistra Energy Corp. generated 447.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.0%. Vistra Energy Corp. has the potential to record 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.22% to reach $60.73/share. It started the day trading at $43.75 and traded between $42.35 and $43.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VOYA’s 50-day SMA is 48.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.98. The stock has a high of $63.81 for the year while the low is $29.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.41%, as 12.28M VST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.80% of Voya Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VOYA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -247,063 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,363,714 shares of VOYA, with a total valuation of $541,898,603. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC meanwhile sold more VOYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $410,330,235 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Voya Financial Inc. shares by 1.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,118,095 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -108,229 shares of Voya Financial Inc. which are valued at $248,088,752. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its Voya Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 102,159 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,691,129 shares and is now valued at $230,775,281. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Voya Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.