Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)?

The shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Neutral the SBGI stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Evercore ISI was of a view that SBGI is In-line in its latest report on July 30, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SBGI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.50.

The shares of the company added by 10.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.80 while ending the day at $15.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a 27.79% incline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. SBGI had ended its last session trading at $14.29. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.72, with a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 SBGI 52-week low price stands at $10.57 while its 52-week high price is $66.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. generated 1.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.4%. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is now rated as Peer Perform. Goldman also rated H as Upgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $91 suggesting that H could surge by 8.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.76% to reach $62.09/share. It started the day trading at $57.31 and traded between $55.27 and $57.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that H’s 50-day SMA is 64.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.78. The stock has a high of $94.98 for the year while the low is $24.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.97%, as 3.28M SBGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.55% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.45% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.