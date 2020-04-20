Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)?

The shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PolyOne Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Overweight the POL stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Wellington Shields was of a view that POL is Gradually Accumulate in its latest report on June 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that POL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.69.

The shares of the company added by 6.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.98 while ending the day at $20.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -5.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. POL had ended its last session trading at $19.31. PolyOne Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.81, with a beta of 1.75. PolyOne Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 POL 52-week low price stands at $8.69 while its 52-week high price is $37.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PolyOne Corporation generated 864.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.24%. PolyOne Corporation has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is now rated as Underperform. Goldman also rated SKT as Downgrade on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SKT could down by -21.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.20% to reach $4.70/share. It started the day trading at $6.35 and traded between $5.69 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKT’s 50-day SMA is 9.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.99. The stock has a high of $19.36 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.87%, as 43.89M POL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.31% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,028,552 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,013,704 shares of SKT, with a total valuation of $75,068,520. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SKT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,839,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by 83.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,789,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,854,320 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. which are valued at $23,947,045. In the same vein, Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 224,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,262,655 shares and is now valued at $11,313,275. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.