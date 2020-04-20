Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)?

The shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that HLT is Underperform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HLT is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.37.

The shares of the company added by 7.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $72.73 while ending the day at $75.62. During the trading session, a total of 4.92 million shares were traded which represents a 11.1% incline from the average session volume which is 5.54 million shares. HLT had ended its last session trading at $70.15. HLT 52-week low price stands at $44.30 while its 52-week high price is $115.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 630.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated VFC as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that VFC could surge by 25.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.83% to reach $77.57/share. It started the day trading at $58.99 and traded between $56.96 and $57.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFC’s 50-day SMA is 66.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.61. The stock has a high of $100.25 for the year while the low is $45.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.52%, as 6.87M HLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of V.F. Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.21, while the P/B ratio is 4.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… sold more VFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -40.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… selling -27,573,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,733,905 shares of VFC, with a total valuation of $2,148,809,582. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,576,245,694 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its V.F. Corporation shares by 2.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,445,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,695 shares of V.F. Corporation which are valued at $943,453,451. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its V.F. Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 904,795 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,679,658 shares and is now valued at $793,875,905. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of V.F. Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.