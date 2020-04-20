Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)?

The shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $0.20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FET is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that FET is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.59.

The shares of the company added by 19.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.1851 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 15.33 million shares were traded which represents a -840.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. FET had ended its last session trading at $0.19. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FET 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Forum Energy Technologies Inc. generated 57.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $22.87/share. It started the day trading at $22.08 and traded between $21.40 and $21.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AU’s 50-day SMA is 19.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.93. The stock has a high of $24.79 for the year while the low is $11.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.66%, as 3.64M FET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.04, while the P/B ratio is 3.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 389,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,408,465 shares of AU, with a total valuation of $455,802,773. BlackRock Investment Management (… meanwhile bought more AU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $264,649,936 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,782,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited which are valued at $212,571,312. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,419,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,529,341 shares and is now valued at $175,102,941. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.