Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)?

The shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $25 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flowserve Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that FLS is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Citigroup thinks that FLS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.36.

The shares of the company added by 7.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.78 while ending the day at $24.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 22.64% incline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. FLS had ended its last session trading at $23.10. Flowserve Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 1.80. Flowserve Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FLS 52-week low price stands at $18.98 while its 52-week high price is $54.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flowserve Corporation generated 670.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.88%. Flowserve Corporation has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Goldman also rated XRAY as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that XRAY could surge by 20.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.55% to reach $51.67/share. It started the day trading at $41.48 and traded between $39.87 and $40.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XRAY’s 50-day SMA is 44.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.58. The stock has a high of $60.87 for the year while the low is $31.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.28%, as 4.27M FLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.96% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more XRAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -206,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,405,601 shares of XRAY, with a total valuation of $986,499,487. Generation Investment Management … meanwhile sold more XRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $629,969,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares by 6.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,307,042 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 722,716 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. which are valued at $439,052,441. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 657,964 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,213,708 shares and is now valued at $435,428,282. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.