Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)?

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Needham was of a view that FLXN is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that FLXN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.19.

The shares of the company added by 15.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.86 while ending the day at $8.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -46.7% decline from the average session volume which is 770740.0 shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $7.56. FLXN 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 82.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.09% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.52 and traded between $2.34 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 2.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.38. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.56%, as 9.21M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.38% over the last six months.