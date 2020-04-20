Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)?

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.02.

The shares of the company added by 8.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.8496 while ending the day at $5.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a 7.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $4.74. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 APPS 52-week low price stands at $3.40 while its 52-week high price is $9.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 33.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated ESTC as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that ESTC could surge by 21.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.91% to reach $77.92/share. It started the day trading at $61.53 and traded between $59.52 and $61.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESTC’s 50-day SMA is 60.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.40. The stock has a high of $104.10 for the year while the low is $39.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.93%, as 6.21M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Elastic N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… bought more ESTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… purchasing 611,189 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,937,947 shares of ESTC, with a total valuation of $331,396,822. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ESTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,616,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. increased its Elastic N.V. shares by 39.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,199,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,184,443 shares of Elastic N.V. which are valued at $234,377,165. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its Elastic N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,281,843 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,019,843 shares and is now valued at $224,347,438. Following these latest developments, around 11.50% of Elastic N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.