Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)?

The shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Polaris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Market Perform the PII stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 118. UBS was of a view that PII is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PII is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 99.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $64.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.98.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $57.48 while ending the day at $60.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -40.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. PII had ended its last session trading at $55.40. Polaris Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.76. Polaris Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PII 52-week low price stands at $37.35 while its 52-week high price is $104.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Polaris Inc. generated 157.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.98%. Polaris Inc. has the potential to record 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.09% to reach $37.56/share. It started the day trading at $28.87 and traded between $27.72 and $28.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CF’s 50-day SMA is 31.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.23. The stock has a high of $55.15 for the year while the low is $19.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.64%, as 5.40M PII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.54% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.74, while the P/B ratio is 2.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -136,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,764,634 shares of CF, with a total valuation of $755,198,045. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $603,920,349 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,011,675 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,189 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. which are valued at $408,317,560. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 428,229 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,990,225 shares and is now valued at $298,934,120. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.