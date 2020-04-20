Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)?

The shares of Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Longbow in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2019. Longbow wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meritor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $33. Piper Jaffray was of a view that MTOR is Overweight in its latest report on December 08, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MTOR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.27.

The shares of the company added by 11.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.73 while ending the day at $15.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a 29.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. MTOR had ended its last session trading at $14.20. Meritor Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.31, with a beta of 2.17. Meritor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MTOR 52-week low price stands at $10.91 while its 52-week high price is $27.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meritor Inc. generated 108.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.94%. Meritor Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.88% to reach $16.19/share. It started the day trading at $7.22 and traded between $6.85 and $7.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNOM’s 50-day SMA is 12.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.33. The stock has a high of $34.93 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.69%, as 3.94M MTOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.85% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more VNOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -168,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,179,000 shares of VNOM, with a total valuation of $60,856,770. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more VNOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,382,131 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by 23.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,721,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,123,713 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP which are valued at $24,675,289. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Viper Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,977,559 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,467,950 shares and is now valued at $22,992,509. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.