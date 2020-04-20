Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)?

The shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by CJS Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. CJS Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Hold the LEG stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Gabelli & Co was of a view that LEG is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LEG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.46.

The shares of the company added by 7.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.32 while ending the day at $28.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 9.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. LEG had ended its last session trading at $26.76. Leggett & Platt Incorporated currently has a market cap of $3.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 1.38. Leggett & Platt Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LEG 52-week low price stands at $22.03 while its 52-week high price is $55.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leggett & Platt Incorporated generated 247.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.94%. Leggett & Platt Incorporated has the potential to record 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.86% to reach $85.95/share. It started the day trading at $50.38 and traded between $49.10 and $49.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMO’s 50-day SMA is 58.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.68. The stock has a high of $79.93 for the year while the low is $38.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.01%, as 6.64M LEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Bank of Montreal shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.03, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more BMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 210,679 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,762,859 shares of BMO, with a total valuation of $1,998,481,293. TD Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $977,696,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Bank of Montreal shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,406,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 497,819 shares of Bank of Montreal which are valued at $925,086,967. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Bank of Montreal shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 162,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,930,416 shares and is now valued at $901,182,708. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bank of Montreal stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.