Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)?

The shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Outperform the LAMR stock while also putting a $93 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $91. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Imperial Capital was of a view that LAMR is Outperform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that LAMR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.94.

The shares of the company added by 8.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $50.37 while ending the day at $52.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -29.8% decline from the average session volume which is 984030.0 shares. LAMR had ended its last session trading at $48.61. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) currently has a market cap of $5.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.73, with a beta of 1.29. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LAMR 52-week low price stands at $30.89 while its 52-week high price is $96.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) generated 26.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.63%. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has the potential to record 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated GNTX as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that GNTX could surge by 10.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.96% to reach $26.71/share. It started the day trading at $24.11 and traded between $23.55 and $23.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNTX’s 50-day SMA is 25.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.20. The stock has a high of $31.27 for the year while the low is $19.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.56%, as 5.07M LAMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Gentex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.40, while the P/B ratio is 3.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GNTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 326,853 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,117,689 shares of GNTX, with a total valuation of $556,607,988. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GNTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $477,298,345 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Gentex Corporation shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,431,649 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -158,369 shares of Gentex Corporation which are valued at $142,525,342. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gentex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 148,360 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,103,485 shares and is now valued at $135,253,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Gentex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.