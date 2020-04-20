Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO), Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)?

The shares of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Imperial Oil Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that IMO is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Tudor Pickering thinks that IMO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.56.

The shares of the company added by 9.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.14 while ending the day at $12.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -16.25% decline from the average session volume which is 946680.0 shares. IMO had ended its last session trading at $11.24. Imperial Oil Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IMO 52-week low price stands at $7.03 while its 52-week high price is $30.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Imperial Oil Limited generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Imperial Oil Limited has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is now rated as Outperform. Raymond James also rated CHNG as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CHNG could surge by 41.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.28% to reach $17.63/share. It started the day trading at $10.42 and traded between $9.92 and $10.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHNG’s 50-day SMA is 12.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.47. The stock has a high of $17.57 for the year while the low is $6.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -64.89%, as 17.74M IMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.21% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.19, while the P/B ratio is 6.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more CHNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,696,772 shares of CHNG, with a total valuation of $106,860,752. Viking Global Investors LP meanwhile bought more CHNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,451,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by 5.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,075,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 258,175 shares of Change Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $50,708,990. In the same vein, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,942,048 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,978,345 shares and is now valued at $49,733,667. Following these latest developments, around 0.18% of Change Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.