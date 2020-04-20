Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)?

The shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CAE Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Desjardins was of a view that CAE is Hold in its latest report on May 21, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that CAE is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.80.

The shares of the company added by 10.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.70 while ending the day at $15.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -110.39% decline from the average session volume which is 672860.0 shares. CAE had ended its last session trading at $14.10. CAE Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.10, with a beta of 1.45. CAE Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CAE 52-week low price stands at $9.80 while its 52-week high price is $31.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CAE Inc. generated 211.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. CAE Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated RY as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $108 suggesting that RY could surge by 29.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.70% to reach $88.84/share. It started the day trading at $62.44 and traded between $60.58 and $62.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RY’s 50-day SMA is 68.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.61. The stock has a high of $82.74 for the year while the low is $49.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.76%, as 7.08M CAE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.49% of Royal Bank of Canada shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BMO Asset Management, Inc. sold more RY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BMO Asset Management, Inc. selling -1,332,480 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,900,885 shares of RY, with a total valuation of $3,502,249,472. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,718,869,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Royal Bank of Canada shares by 9.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 43,264,648 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,778,771 shares of Royal Bank of Canada which are valued at $2,662,939,084. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Royal Bank of Canada shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 380,225 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,534,109 shares and is now valued at $2,494,874,409. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Royal Bank of Canada stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.