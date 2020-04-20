Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)?

The shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $38 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Overweight the AXNX stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on September 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Needham was of a view that AXNX is Buy in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Needham thinks that AXNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.20.

The shares of the company added by 13.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.85 while ending the day at $34.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -72.94% decline from the average session volume which is 623730.0 shares. AXNX had ended its last session trading at $30.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.30 AXNX 52-week low price stands at $15.25 while its 52-week high price is $43.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. generated 171.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.33%. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Chardan Capital Markets also rated NVTA as Initiated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NVTA could surge by 38.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.34% to reach $24.08/share. It started the day trading at $14.91 and traded between $14.13 and $14.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVTA’s 50-day SMA is 17.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.43. The stock has a high of $28.75 for the year while the low is $7.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.35%, as 22.06M AXNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.22% of Invitae Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more NVTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,509,132 shares of NVTA, with a total valuation of $143,659,834. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more NVTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,479,737 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its Invitae Corporation shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,097,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 304,487 shares of Invitae Corporation which are valued at $124,358,246. In the same vein, Casdin Capital LLC increased its Invitae Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,395,555 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,033,943 shares and is now valued at $123,494,001. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Invitae Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.