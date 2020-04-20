Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)?

The shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xerox Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Equal-Weight the XRX stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Credit Suisse was of a view that XRX is Outperform in its latest report on April 11, 2019. Citigroup thinks that XRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.91.

The shares of the company added by 7.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.14 while ending the day at $18.12. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -15.18% decline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. XRX had ended its last session trading at $16.91. Xerox Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.46, with a beta of 1.87. Xerox Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 XRX 52-week low price stands at $15.01 while its 52-week high price is $39.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xerox Holdings Corporation generated 2.74 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.58%. Xerox Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Maxim Group also rated PSTG as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that PSTG could surge by 32.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.38% to reach $18.97/share. It started the day trading at $12.93 and traded between $12.425 and $12.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTG’s 50-day SMA is 14.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.28. The stock has a high of $23.36 for the year while the low is $7.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.03%, as 15.30M XRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.34% of Pure Storage Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PSTG shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,541,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,627,231 shares of PSTG, with a total valuation of $266,014,941. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PSTG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,415,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Pure Storage Inc. shares by 14.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,821,489 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,214,375 shares of Pure Storage Inc. which are valued at $219,204,315. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Pure Storage Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,460,155 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,613,360 shares and is now valued at $204,344,328. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Pure Storage Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.