Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)?

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workhorse Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2018, to Buy the WKHS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on March 14, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 350.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.70.

The shares of the company added by 11.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 24.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. WKHS had ended its last session trading at $2.02. WKHS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.37.

The Workhorse Group Inc. generated 24.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Robert W. Baird also rated PD as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that PD could down by -6.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.03% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $20.94 and traded between $19.83 and $20.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PD’s 50-day SMA is 18.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.34. The stock has a high of $59.82 for the year while the low is $12.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.51%, as 3.05M WKHS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.15% of PagerDuty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PD shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 436,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,734,709 shares of PD, with a total valuation of $133,655,772. Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… meanwhile bought more PD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,381,411 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PagerDuty Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,946,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of PagerDuty Inc. which are valued at $50,907,658. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PagerDuty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,238,571 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,598,681 shares and is now valued at $44,905,208. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of PagerDuty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.