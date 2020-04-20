Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)?

The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that TWO is Hold in its latest report on July 24, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TWO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.32.

The shares of the company added by 14.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.98 while ending the day at $4.46. During the trading session, a total of 11.18 million shares were traded which represents a -58.8% decline from the average session volume which is 7.04 million shares. TWO had ended its last session trading at $3.90. TWO 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.0%. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.45. Chardan Capital Markets also rated PDSB as Initiated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that PDSB could surge by 87.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.58% to reach $7.72/share. It started the day trading at $1.03 and traded between $0.89 and $0.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDSB’s 50-day SMA is 1.0732 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2959. The stock has a high of $9.45 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 72362.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -38.00%, as 44,865 TWO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 475.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PDSB shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 28,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,269 shares of PDSB, with a total valuation of $87,676. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PDSB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,394 worth of shares.

Similarly, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares by 3.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,875 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 800 shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation which are valued at $16,676. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.