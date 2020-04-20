Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)?

The shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Wendy’s Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Outperform the WEN stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Wolfe Research was of a view that WEN is Outperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that WEN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.42 while ending the day at $18.40. During the trading session, a total of 4.95 million shares were traded which represents a 2.19% incline from the average session volume which is 5.06 million shares. WEN had ended its last session trading at $17.28. The Wendy’s Company currently has a market cap of $3.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.64, with a beta of 1.03. The Wendy’s Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 WEN 52-week low price stands at $6.82 while its 52-week high price is $24.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Wendy’s Company generated 334.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. The Wendy’s Company has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. Wells Fargo also rated TROW as Upgrade on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that TROW could surge by 0.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.97% to reach $103.92/share. It started the day trading at $104.30 and traded between $102.015 and $103.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TROW’s 50-day SMA is 113.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 116.31. The stock has a high of $139.82 for the year while the low is $82.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.30%, as 8.41M WEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.71% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.89, while the P/B ratio is 3.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TROW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -59,074 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,322,904 shares of TROW, with a total valuation of $1,984,531,576. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TROW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,330,424,222 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,085,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,962 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. which are valued at $1,277,836,475. In the same vein, Fayez Sarofim & Co. decreased its T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,044,660 shares and is now valued at $785,561,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.