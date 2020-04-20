Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)?

The shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tellurian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Neutral the TELL stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $2. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TELL is Underweight in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TELL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.78.

The shares of the company added by 7.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.39 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.63 million shares were traded which represents a 32.62% incline from the average session volume which is 3.9 million shares. TELL had ended its last session trading at $1.39. Tellurian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TELL 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $10.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tellurian Inc. generated 64.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Tellurian Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $135. BofA/Merrill also rated FDX as Upgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that FDX could surge by 12.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $119.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.85% to reach $142.96/share. It started the day trading at $124.96 and traded between $120.73 and $124.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FDX’s 50-day SMA is 129.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 150.11. The stock has a high of $199.32 for the year while the low is $88.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.41%, as 5.90M TELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of FedEx Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more FDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 932,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,924,012 shares of FDX, with a total valuation of $3,264,805,695. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,402,359,224 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its FedEx Corporation shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,700,149 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -58,805 shares of FedEx Corporation which are valued at $1,782,540,068. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FedEx Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 212,537 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,819,278 shares and is now valued at $1,311,945,650. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of FedEx Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.