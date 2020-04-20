Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)?

The shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $78 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the SSNC stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. Needham was of a view that SSNC is Strong Buy in its latest report on May 01, 2019. Jefferies thinks that SSNC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $65.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.71.

The shares of the company added by 8.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $49.01 while ending the day at $52.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.28 million shares were traded which represents a -40.83% decline from the average session volume which is 2.33 million shares. SSNC had ended its last session trading at $48.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.74, with a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SSNC 52-week low price stands at $29.51 while its 52-week high price is $67.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. generated 161.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.48%. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Telsey Advisory Group also rated KSS as Reiterated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that KSS could surge by 30.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.94% to reach $26.56/share. It started the day trading at $19.70 and traded between $18.03 and $18.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSS’s 50-day SMA is 28.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.09. The stock has a high of $75.91 for the year while the low is $10.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.01%, as 18.88M SSNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.35% of Kohl’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -166,169 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,100,116 shares of KSS, with a total valuation of $264,080,692. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,228,253 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,555,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,386 shares of Kohl’s Corporation which are valued at $124,828,495. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 471,953 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,109,758 shares and is now valued at $89,141,369. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Kohl’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.