Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)?

The shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RLJ Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Equal Weight the RLJ stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. CapitalOne was of a view that RLJ is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that RLJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.38.

The shares of the company added by 10.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $8.24. During the trading session, a total of 4.47 million shares were traded which represents a -57.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.83 million shares. RLJ had ended its last session trading at $7.49. RLJ 52-week low price stands at $3.88 while its 52-week high price is $19.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.49% to reach $71.51/share. It started the day trading at $38.93 and traded between $37.99 and $38.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNS’s 50-day SMA is 45.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.85. The stock has a high of $58.22 for the year while the low is $31.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.79%, as 6.86M RLJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. sold more BNS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. selling -1,570,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,388,075 shares of BNS, with a total valuation of $3,547,955,845. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more BNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,005,873,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, TD Asset Management, Inc. increased its The Bank of Nova Scotia shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,769,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,160 shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia which are valued at $1,736,443,040. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Bank of Nova Scotia shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,120 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,229,015 shares and is now valued at $1,389,698,009. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.