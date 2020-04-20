Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB), Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)?

The shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49. Maxim Group was of a view that RRGB is Hold in its latest report on May 16, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that RRGB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.80.

The shares of the company added by 12.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.71 while ending the day at $11.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -54.98% decline from the average session volume which is 645610.0 shares. RRGB had ended its last session trading at $10.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RRGB 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $37.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. generated 30.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 152.78%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has the potential to record -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 02, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Deutsche Bank also rated L as Reiterated on August 06, 2015, with its price target of $44 suggesting that L could surge by 30.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.29% to reach $52.00/share. It started the day trading at $36.38 and traded between $34.86 and $36.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that L’s 50-day SMA is 42.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.86. The stock has a high of $56.88 for the year while the low is $28.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.59%, as 3.39M RRGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Loews Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more L shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 968,294 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,847,696 shares of L, with a total valuation of $1,004,765,252. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more L shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $550,171,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Loews Corporation shares by 92.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,574,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,523,926 shares of Loews Corporation which are valued at $472,808,891. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Loews Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 166,737 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,730,863 shares and is now valued at $443,415,958. Following these latest developments, around 53.35% of Loews Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.