Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP), AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)?

The shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helmerich & Payne Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $20. Barclays was of a view that HP is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that HP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.31.

The shares of the company added by 10.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.36 while ending the day at $17.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.83 million shares were traded which represents a 5.4% incline from the average session volume which is 2.99 million shares. HP had ended its last session trading at $16.07. Helmerich & Payne Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 HP 52-week low price stands at $12.40 while its 52-week high price is $64.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helmerich & Payne Inc. generated 355.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -407.69%. Helmerich & Payne Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $144. Piper Sandler also rated AVB as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that AVB could surge by 8.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $161.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.66% to reach $185.50/share. It started the day trading at $171.085 and traded between $164.4993 and $170.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVB’s 50-day SMA is 184.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 205.09. The stock has a high of $229.40 for the year while the low is $118.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.41%, as 1.86M HP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.33% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.38, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AVB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 121,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,456,443 shares of AVB, with a total valuation of $3,010,574,716. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AVB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,722,485,922 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares by 6.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,482,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -650,941 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. which are valued at $1,395,495,816. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,011 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,449,907 shares and is now valued at $654,892,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.