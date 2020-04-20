Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN), Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)?

The shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dine Brands Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the DIN stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $90. Maxim Group was of a view that DIN is Buy in its latest report on October 21, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that DIN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $94.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.44.

The shares of the company added by 16.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.18 while ending the day at $33.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -104.17% decline from the average session volume which is 872740.0 shares. DIN had ended its last session trading at $29.19. Dine Brands Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $594.61 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 1.28. DIN 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $104.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dine Brands Global Inc. generated 156.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.74%. Dine Brands Global Inc. has the potential to record 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated CGEN as Initiated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CGEN could surge by 10.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.82% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.85 and traded between $12.70 and $12.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 8.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.81. The stock has a high of $14.21 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -55.67%, as 1.73M DIN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 978.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 112.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 219.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.