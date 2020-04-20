Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)?

The shares of Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conn’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Equal-Weight the CONN stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on December 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.50. Jefferies was of a view that CONN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018. Stifel thinks that CONN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.07 while ending the day at $4.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -2.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. CONN had ended its last session trading at $4.03. Conn’s Inc. currently has a market cap of $128.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.10, with a beta of 1.75. Conn’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 CONN 52-week low price stands at $2.83 while its 52-week high price is $27.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conn’s Inc. generated 80.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -190.0%. Conn’s Inc. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated LW as Resumed on January 23, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that LW could down by -0.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.12% to reach $59.50/share. It started the day trading at $61.29 and traded between $58.46 and $59.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LW’s 50-day SMA is 71.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.92. The stock has a high of $96.32 for the year while the low is $39.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.24%, as 3.61M CONN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.49% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.52, while the P/B ratio is 32.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -242,798 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,319,489 shares of LW, with a total valuation of $931,842,822. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $625,073,186 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,925,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 538,398 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. which are valued at $623,832,917. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 201,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,759,808 shares and is now valued at $385,985,037. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.