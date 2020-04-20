Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)?

The shares of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Community Health Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 16, 2018, to Sell the CYH stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2018. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $4.50. Goldman was of a view that CYH is Sell in its latest report on January 03, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CYH is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.62.

The shares of the company added by 7.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.41 while ending the day at $3.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a 27.47% incline from the average session volume which is 3.49 million shares. CYH had ended its last session trading at $3.41. CYH 52-week low price stands at $1.79 while its 52-week high price is $7.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Community Health Systems Inc. generated 216.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 232.5%. Community Health Systems Inc. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.72% to reach $3362.58/share. It started the day trading at $36.74 and traded between $35.26 and $36.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YNDX’s 50-day SMA is 37.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.49. The stock has a high of $48.95 for the year while the low is $27.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.40%, as 7.10M CYH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Yandex N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 71.38, while the P/B ratio is 4.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more YNDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -786,719 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,466,181 shares of YNDX, with a total valuation of $560,673,463. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more YNDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $532,281,654 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Yandex N.V. shares by 20.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,605,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,827,614 shares of Yandex N.V. which are valued at $361,115,879. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Yandex N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,022,348 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,967,798 shares and is now valued at $339,403,522. Following these latest developments, around 3.39% of Yandex N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.