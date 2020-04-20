Is It Crazy To Buy The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) And Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Overweight the HIG stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Argus was of a view that HIG is Buy in its latest report on March 03, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that HIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.65.

The shares of the company added by 6.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.96 while ending the day at $40.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a 13.04% incline from the average session volume which is 3.51 million shares. HIG had ended its last session trading at $37.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 707.27, with a beta of 1.04. HIG 52-week low price stands at $19.04 while its 52-week high price is $62.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.8%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $109. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.23% to reach $123.27/share. It started the day trading at $101.78 and traded between $98.16 and $101.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETR’s 50-day SMA is 109.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 114.12. The stock has a high of $135.55 for the year while the low is $75.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.81%, as 2.51M HIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Entergy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ETR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 543,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,225,570 shares of ETR, with a total valuation of $2,276,476,813. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ETR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,254,092,986 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Entergy Corporation shares by 5.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,374,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 592,844 shares of Entergy Corporation which are valued at $1,068,844,475. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Entergy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,949,160 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,542,813 shares and is now valued at $708,798,138. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Entergy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.