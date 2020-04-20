Is It Crazy To Buy SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) And Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

The shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SciPlay Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Buy the SCPL stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SCPL is Underperform in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Wedbush thinks that SCPL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.23.

The shares of the company added by 16.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.09 while ending the day at $10.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -497.98% decline from the average session volume which is 206290.0 shares. SCPL had ended its last session trading at $9.00. SciPlay Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 SCPL 52-week low price stands at $5.82 while its 52-week high price is $18.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. SciPlay Corporation has the potential to record 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is now rated as Hold. Citigroup also rated LXRX as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that LXRX could surge by 63.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.00% to reach $5.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.09 and traded between $1.88 and $1.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LXRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.3654 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1962. The stock has a high of $7.27 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.45%, as 11.18M SCPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.01% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 962.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,240,864 shares of LXRX, with a total valuation of $117,469,685. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LXRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,491,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ulys LLC decreased its Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,321,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $8,426,367. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,783,506 shares and is now valued at $7,377,837. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.