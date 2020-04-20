Is It Crazy To Buy Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) And Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

The shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $5 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Retail Properties of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Sell the RPAI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $12. JP Morgan was of a view that RPAI is Overweight in its latest report on December 15, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that RPAI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.85.

The shares of the company added by 11.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.80 while ending the day at $5.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a 4.47% incline from the average session volume which is 2.66 million shares. RPAI had ended its last session trading at $4.62. RPAI 52-week low price stands at $2.87 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Retail Properties of America Inc. has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated QRTEA as Upgrade on March 08, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that QRTEA could surge by 28.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.99% to reach $10.60/share. It started the day trading at $7.65 and traded between $7.26 and $7.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRTEA’s 50-day SMA is 6.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.41. The stock has a high of $17.55 for the year while the low is $3.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.81%, as 25.33M RPAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.70% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more QRTEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -348,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,685,284 shares of QRTEA, with a total valuation of $382,693,659. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QRTEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,925,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by 3.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,521,565 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -864,720 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. which are valued at $137,494,154. In the same vein, FPR Partners LLC decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,713,073 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,217,922 shares and is now valued at $135,640,414. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Qurate Retail Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.