Is It Crazy To Buy Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) And Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

The shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Levi Strauss & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Neutral the LEVI stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $29. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LEVI is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LEVI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.77.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.36 while ending the day at $13.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a -62.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. LEVI had ended its last session trading at $12.68. Levi Strauss & Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LEVI 52-week low price stands at $9.09 while its 52-week high price is $24.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Levi Strauss & Co. generated 873.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.5%. Levi Strauss & Co. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Piper Sandler also rated MYL as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that MYL could surge by 28.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.94% to reach $22.60/share. It started the day trading at $16.18 and traded between $15.555 and $16.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYL’s 50-day SMA is 17.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.88. The stock has a high of $28.45 for the year while the low is $12.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.93%, as 21.09M LEVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.14% of Mylan N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 503.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MYL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 508,623 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,412,916 shares of MYL, with a total valuation of $841,116,578. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more MYL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $811,307,417 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mylan N.V. shares by 3.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,321,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,038,895 shares of Mylan N.V. which are valued at $466,996,423. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Mylan N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 425,895 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,385,602 shares and is now valued at $348,679,326. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Mylan N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.