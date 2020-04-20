Is It Crazy To Buy L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) And Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

The shares of L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Outperform the LB stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that LB is Market Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that LB is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.92.

The shares of the company added by 12.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.91 while ending the day at $13.78. During the trading session, a total of 7.1 million shares were traded which represents a 32.66% incline from the average session volume which is 10.54 million shares. LB had ended its last session trading at $12.24. LB 52-week low price stands at $8.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The L Brands Inc. generated 1.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.55%. L Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BPY as Downgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BPY could surge by 47.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.25% to reach $18.20/share. It started the day trading at $9.65 and traded between $9.255 and $9.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPY’s 50-day SMA is 13.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.61. The stock has a high of $21.16 for the year while the low is $7.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.61%, as 10.11M LB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.00% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.83% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.