Is It Crazy To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) And Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

The shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Hold the FLR stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Goldman was of a view that FLR is Neutral in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Macquarie thinks that FLR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.98.

The shares of the company added by 14.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.50 while ending the day at $8.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.14 million shares were traded which represents a 15.96% incline from the average session volume which is 3.74 million shares. FLR had ended its last session trading at $7.21. FLR 52-week low price stands at $2.85 while its 52-week high price is $41.91.

The Fluor Corporation generated 1.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Fluor Corporation has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.34% to reach $2.65/share. It started the day trading at $0.9211 and traded between $0.75 and $0.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DO’s 50-day SMA is 2.5406 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.4642. The stock has a high of $12.64 for the year while the low is $0.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.24%, as 25.49M FLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.54% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loews Corp. (Investment Portfolio… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,119,047 shares of DO, with a total valuation of $133,807,856. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile sold more DO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,287,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by 2.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,587,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -278,880 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. which are valued at $17,544,474. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,684 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,106,150 shares and is now valued at $13,004,255. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.