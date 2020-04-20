Is It Crazy To Buy Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) And Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

The shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Barclays was of a view that ELAN is Overweight in its latest report on September 23, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ELAN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.94.

The shares of the company added by 7.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.88 while ending the day at $24.29. During the trading session, a total of 4.39 million shares were traded which represents a 25.21% incline from the average session volume which is 5.87 million shares. ELAN had ended its last session trading at $22.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ELAN 52-week low price stands at $15.17 while its 52-week high price is $35.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elanco Animal Health Incorporated generated 345.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.7%. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $56.50. Argus also rated ALC as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that ALC could surge by 11.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.36% to reach $60.30/share. It started the day trading at $53.42 and traded between $51.26 and $53.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALC’s 50-day SMA is 54.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.81. The stock has a high of $65.37 for the year while the low is $39.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.36%, as 7.38M ELAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Alcon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ALC shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,418,872 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,461,411 shares of ALC, with a total valuation of $2,513,628,907. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ALC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,617,323,224 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alcon Inc. shares by 1.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,481,187 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 208,189 shares of Alcon Inc. which are valued at $685,113,923. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… increased its Alcon Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 801,951 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,821,499 shares and is now valued at $549,948,579. Following these latest developments, around 30.76% of Alcon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.