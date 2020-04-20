Is It Crazy To Buy Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) And Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

The shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Overweight the WMS stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on December 20, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Citigroup was of a view that WMS is Neutral in its latest report on November 29, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that WMS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.95.

The shares of the company added by 11.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $33.56 while ending the day at $35.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -101.34% decline from the average session volume which is 496960.0 shares. WMS had ended its last session trading at $32.38. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WMS 52-week low price stands at $22.13 while its 52-week high price is $51.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. generated 98.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 96.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has the potential to record -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.81% to reach $50.11/share. It started the day trading at $36.75 and traded between $35.47 and $36.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGA’s 50-day SMA is 39.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.13. The stock has a high of $57.09 for the year while the low is $22.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.31%, as 1.49M WMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.53% of Magna International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more MGA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -969,019 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,944,980 shares of MGA, with a total valuation of $604,723,762. Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. meanwhile sold more MGA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $416,958,479 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Magna International Inc. shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,063,685 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -15,464 shares of Magna International Inc. which are valued at $257,392,825. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Magna International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,438,726 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,828,603 shares and is now valued at $249,889,008. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Magna International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.