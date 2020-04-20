Is A Downturn Overdue? WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC), Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)?

The shares of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WESCO International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the WCC stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Longbow set price target on the stock to $70. Jefferies was of a view that WCC is Hold in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that WCC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.95.

The shares of the company added by 7.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.575 while ending the day at $24.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 6.46% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. WCC had ended its last session trading at $22.66. WESCO International Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 2.00. WESCO International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WCC 52-week low price stands at $13.52 while its 52-week high price is $61.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WESCO International Inc. generated 150.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.55%. WESCO International Inc. has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on July 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.68% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.355 and traded between $12.95 and $13.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JEF’s 50-day SMA is 17.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.47. The stock has a high of $24.03 for the year while the low is $11.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.85%, as 5.03M WCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more JEF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -509,262 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,493,130 shares of JEF, with a total valuation of $307,481,087. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $292,338,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,404,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -283,055 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $278,935,038. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 427,644 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,002,025 shares and is now valued at $177,737,682. Following these latest developments, around 17.40% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.