Is A Downturn Overdue? Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)?

The shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Venator Materials PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.75. Goldman was of a view that VNTR is Buy in its latest report on November 18, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VNTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.73.

The shares of the company added by 15.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.29 while ending the day at $1.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -160.58% decline from the average session volume which is 385580.0 shares. VNTR had ended its last session trading at $1.20. Venator Materials PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VNTR 52-week low price stands at $1.18 while its 52-week high price is $7.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Venator Materials PLC generated 55.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 244.44%. Venator Materials PLC has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated GPL as Initiated on October 22, 2014, with its price target of $1.40 suggesting that GPL could surge by 78.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.28% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.49 and traded between $0.45 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4385 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5951. The stock has a high of $0.98 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.52%, as 2.43M VNTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.17% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.