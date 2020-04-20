Is A Downturn Overdue? U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)?

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.20.

The shares of the company added by 19.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.27 while ending the day at $1.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a 26.16% incline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $1.26. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $18.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 185.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.91%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.2454 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5486 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7671. The stock has a high of $12.24 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.75%, as 5.59M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.41% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.65% over the last six months.

Similarly, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its FTS International Inc. shares by 19.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,626,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,021 shares of FTS International Inc. which are valued at $585,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FTS International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,068,032 shares and is now valued at $461,171. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.