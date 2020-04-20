Is A Downturn Overdue? The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)?

The shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Macerich Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Underweight the MAC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Underperform rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that MAC is Underperform in its latest report on January 07, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.95.

The shares of the company added by 6.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.87 while ending the day at $6.97. During the trading session, a total of 7.57 million shares were traded which represents a -34.74% decline from the average session volume which is 5.62 million shares. MAC had ended its last session trading at $6.52. The Macerich Company currently has a market cap of $1.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 49.03, with a beta of 1.87. MAC 52-week low price stands at $4.81 while its 52-week high price is $42.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.35%. The Macerich Company has the potential to record 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) is now rated as Buy. Morgan Stanley also rated DTE as Resumed on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $130 suggesting that DTE could surge by 15.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.21% to reach $125.21/share. It started the day trading at $106.65 and traded between $102.27 and $105.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DTE’s 50-day SMA is 108.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.79. The stock has a high of $135.67 for the year while the low is $71.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.79%, as 4.51M MAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of DTE Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DTE shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,087,178 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,316,358 shares of DTE, with a total valuation of $2,119,384,519. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DTE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,827,895,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DTE Energy Company shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,252,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 234,363 shares of DTE Energy Company which are valued at $1,163,650,125. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DTE Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 287,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,160,610 shares and is now valued at $964,953,132. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of DTE Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.