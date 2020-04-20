Is A Downturn Overdue? SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)?

The shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SVMK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the SVMK stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Stephens was of a view that SVMK is Overweight in its latest report on March 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SVMK is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.44.

The shares of the company added by 8.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.82 while ending the day at $14.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 19.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. SVMK had ended its last session trading at $13.57. SVMK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SVMK 52-week low price stands at $9.35 while its 52-week high price is $22.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SVMK Inc. generated 131.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. SVMK Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is now rated as Buy. Jefferies also rated NNN as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that NNN could surge by 35.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.91% to reach $48.33/share. It started the day trading at $32.41 and traded between $30.63 and $31.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNN’s 50-day SMA is 43.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.06. The stock has a high of $59.26 for the year while the low is $24.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.88%, as 3.79M SVMK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.22% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.94, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NNN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 430,572 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,647,178 shares of NNN, with a total valuation of $793,392,660. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $648,078,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by 9.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,412,305 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,450,817 shares of National Retail Properties Inc. which are valued at $431,742,098. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,099,498 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,594,489 shares and is now valued at $244,466,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of National Retail Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.