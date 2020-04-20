Is A Downturn Overdue? Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)?

The shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2017. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sequential Brands Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 10, 2017, to Hold the SQBG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SQBG is Overweight in its latest report on December 23, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that SQBG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.38.

The shares of the company added by 8.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -2151.12% decline from the average session volume which is 117740.0 shares. SQBG had ended its last session trading at $0.17. Sequential Brands Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SQBG 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $1.17.

The Sequential Brands Group Inc. generated 8.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 700.0%.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Sector Weight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OLN as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that OLN could surge by 9.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.22% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $14.37 and traded between $13.60 and $13.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN’s 50-day SMA is 13.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.03. The stock has a high of $25.26 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.11%, as 9.59M SQBG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.21% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,302,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,856,563 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $255,066,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,269,015 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Olin Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,108,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -496,273 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $176,313,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.