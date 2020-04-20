Is A Downturn Overdue? Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG), Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)?

The shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Outperform the NOG stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $3. Northland Capital was of a view that NOG is Outperform in its latest report on May 30, 2018. SunTrust thinks that NOG is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.57.

The shares of the company added by 12.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.65 while ending the day at $0.73. During the trading session, a total of 4.82 million shares were traded which represents a 24.93% incline from the average session volume which is 6.42 million shares. NOG had ended its last session trading at $0.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NOG 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $2.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Northern Oil and Gas Inc. generated 16.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $103. Guggenheim also rated ZEN as Resumed on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that ZEN could surge by 19.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.23% to reach $90.79/share. It started the day trading at $73.19 and traded between $70.00 and $73.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZEN’s 50-day SMA is 72.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.02. The stock has a high of $94.89 for the year while the low is $50.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.78%, as 8.53M NOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.63% of Zendesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ZEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,876,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,330,539 shares of ZEN, with a total valuation of $853,287,801. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $651,529,242 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by 19.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,374,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 863,984 shares of Zendesk Inc. which are valued at $344,029,298. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 931,805 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,274,804 shares and is now valued at $337,640,204. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Zendesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.