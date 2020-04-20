Is A Downturn Overdue? First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)?

The shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $57 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First American Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the FAF stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. Compass Point was of a view that FAF is Neutral in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that FAF is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $63.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.27.

The shares of the company added by 7.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.17 while ending the day at $44.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 19.67% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. FAF had ended its last session trading at $41.75. First American Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 1.05. FAF 52-week low price stands at $29.36 while its 52-week high price is $66.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.89%. First American Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.60. It started the day trading at $15.50 and traded between $14.58 and $15.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 15.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.42. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.45%, as 39.64M FAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.07% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.47% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 78.50% of Canopy Growth Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.