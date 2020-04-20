Is A Downturn Overdue? Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)?

The shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equinor ASA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. DNB Markets was of a view that EQNR is Hold in its latest report on September 27, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that EQNR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.62.

The shares of the company added by 9.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.22 while ending the day at $13.04. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a 15.45% incline from the average session volume which is 5.2 million shares. EQNR had ended its last session trading at $11.86. Equinor ASA currently has a market cap of $46.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.62, with a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EQNR 52-week low price stands at $8.41 while its 52-week high price is $23.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equinor ASA generated 5.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.78%. Equinor ASA has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.46% to reach $45.77/share. It started the day trading at $42.66 and traded between $40.875 and $42.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRUB’s 50-day SMA is 44.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.79. The stock has a high of $80.25 for the year while the low is $29.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.64%, as 14.49M EQNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.91% of Grubhub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… bought more GRUB shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… purchasing 1,699,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,008,694 shares of GRUB, with a total valuation of $570,574,107. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more GRUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $397,825,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Grubhub Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,229,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,460 shares of Grubhub Inc. which are valued at $335,177,393. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Grubhub Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 192,115 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,823,931 shares and is now valued at $318,668,710. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Grubhub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.