Is A Downturn Overdue? Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)?

The shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clovis Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the CLVS stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on September 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CLVS is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that CLVS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.24.

The shares of the company added by 10.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.45 while ending the day at $8.16. During the trading session, a total of 7.41 million shares were traded which represents a -8.64% decline from the average session volume which is 6.82 million shares. CLVS had ended its last session trading at $7.36. CLVS 52-week low price stands at $2.93 while its 52-week high price is $21.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clovis Oncology Inc. generated 161.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.94%. Clovis Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Guggenheim also rated CAKE as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $47 suggesting that CAKE could surge by 36.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.76% to reach $29.33/share. It started the day trading at $19.20 and traded between $17.96 and $18.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAKE’s 50-day SMA is 27.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.42. The stock has a high of $51.15 for the year while the low is $14.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.51%, as 10.83M CLVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.93% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.52, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CAKE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 61,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,469,305 shares of CAKE, with a total valuation of $76,335,729. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more CAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,607,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,904,335 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,483 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated which are valued at $66,686,042. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 324,117 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,544,057 shares and is now valued at $43,452,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.