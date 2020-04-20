Is A Downturn Overdue? ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)?

The shares of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACI Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Buy the ACIW stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Stephens was of a view that ACIW is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that ACIW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.34.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.75 while ending the day at $26.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -64.37% decline from the average session volume which is 912150.0 shares. ACIW had ended its last session trading at $23.97. ACI Worldwide Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 46.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.87, with a beta of 1.26. ACI Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ACIW 52-week low price stands at $20.03 while its 52-week high price is $39.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACI Worldwide Inc. generated 121.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -340.0%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated WTI as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that WTI could surge by 44.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.13% to reach $3.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.05 and traded between $1.855 and $2.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 2.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.01. The stock has a high of $6.94 for the year while the low is $1.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.09%, as 17.67M ACIW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.05% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 599,172 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,331,810 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $17,564,077. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,350,736 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 1.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,311,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,131 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $10,730,250. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 864,087 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,816,873 shares and is now valued at $8,188,684. Following these latest developments, around 33.90% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.